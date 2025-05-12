Westbrook posted six points (2-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Westbrook couldn't get going offensively in Sunday's game, as he hit only two of his 12 field-goal attempts and fouled out in the fourth quarter. The one-time NBA MVP failed to crack double digits in the scoring department for the third time during these NBA playoffs.
More News
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Leading scorer in Game 2 loss•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Notches 18 points•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Season-high five steals in win•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Double-doubles in Game 6 loss•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Scores 21 points in return•
-
Nuggets' Russell Westbrook: Set to play in Game 5•