According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Westbrook will decline hi $3.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season.

Westbrook, who is currently recovering from right hand surgery, is expected to be a full go ahead of training camp. In his first season with Denver, the veteran guard compiled averages of 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.3 three-pointers on 44.9 percent from the field across 75 regular-season contests. Westbrook will be turning 37 in November and will likely be looking to latch on with a contender.