Westbrook (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game versus the Hornets.
Westbrook will miss Saturday's contest after suffering a left hamstring strain against Philadelphia on Friday. Jalen Pickett, Trey Alexander and Julian Strawther are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Westbrook's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with New Orleans.
