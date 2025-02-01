Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the 76ers with left hamstring tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

After logging 25 minutes on the floor for the Nuggets during Friday's game against the 76ers, Westbrook headed to the locker room with left hamstring tightness and will not return. The veteran guard finished with four points, seven assists and two steals against Philadelphia.