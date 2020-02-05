Nuggets' Shabazz Napier: Traded to Denver
Napier was traded to the Nuggets on Tuesday as part of a four-team trade between the Timberwolves, Rockets and Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The massive trade features at least 12 players, including Robert Covington heading to Houston and Clint Capela being sent to Atlanta. Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Bell, Nene, Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop are also on the move. Napier started the previous 22 games for the Timberwolves and averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes during that stretch, but he'll likely shift to a bench role for the Nuggets.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Goes for 17 and seven in start•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Fills out box score in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Claims first career triple-double•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Briefly leaves Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...