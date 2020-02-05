Napier was traded to the Nuggets on Tuesday as part of a four-team trade between the Timberwolves, Rockets and Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The massive trade features at least 12 players, including Robert Covington heading to Houston and Clint Capela being sent to Atlanta. Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez, Evan Turner, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan Bell, Nene, Gerald Green, Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop are also on the move. Napier started the previous 22 games for the Timberwolves and averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 27.7 minutes during that stretch, but he'll likely shift to a bench role for the Nuggets.