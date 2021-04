Harrison and the Nuggets agreed Thursday on a two-way contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Denver plans to create room for Harrison by waiving forward Greg Whittington, who had been occupying one of the Nuggets' two available two-way slots. The 27-year-old Harrison will give the Nuggets a defensive-minded presence on the wing and at point guard, but he's unlikely to be included in head coach Michael Malone's regular rotation right away.