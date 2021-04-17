Harrison (COVID-19 protocols) played three minutes off the bench in Friday's 128-99 win over the Rockets, scoring two points (1-2 FG).

Harrison got the chance to make his Nuggets debut in garbage time after he cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols ahead of Friday's contest. Even with Jamal Murray (knee) out for the season, Harrison doesn't look like he'll be guaranteed a rotation role for Denver. All of Monte Morris (hamstring), Facundo Campazzo, Will Barton and PJ Dozier appear to rank ahead of Harrison in the pecking order for playing time at either backcourt spot.