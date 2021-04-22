Harrison closed with five points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two steals and one assist in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 106-105 victory over Portland.

Harrison flashed his defensive upside despite playing limited minutes, something that could slide him into consideration as a possible streaming option. It sounds as though the team is going to be without Monte Morris (hamstring) for at least a handful of games and so if Harrison can carve out a consistent role off the bench, his production on the defensive end of the floor could be enough to warrant a look.