Nuggets' Shaquille Harrison: Out again Monday
RotoWire Staff
Harrison (COVID-19 protocols) is unavailable for Monday's game at Golden State.
Harrison signed a two-way deal with the Nuggets last week, but he can't join the team until he clears the league's health and safety protocols.
