Harrison will not play Sunday against the Celtics due to health and safety protocols.
Harrison recently signed with the Nuggets. However, he'll need to and pass multiple COVID-19 tests before officially joining the team. His next chance to play arrives Monday against the Warriors.
More News
-
Nuggets' Shaquille Harrison: Links up with Nuggets•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Waived by Jazz•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Cleared to play•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Probable for Monday's game•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Available Thursday•
-
Jazz's Shaquille Harrison: Recovering from hand fracture•