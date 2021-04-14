site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Nuggets' Shaquille Harrison: Still out Wednesday
Harrison (COVID-19 protocols) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
The 27-year-old has yet to clear the league's health and safety protocols since signing his two-way deal with the Nuggets last week.
