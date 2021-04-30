Harrison recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 18 minutes during Thursday's 121-111 win over the Raptors.

Harrison turned in his best performance of the season as he was one of seven Denver players to reach double figures in scoring and also added a season high of five boards. The 27-year-old guard has been a regular part of the rotation of late, but that could change when Monte Morris (hamstring) and Will Barton (hamstring) return.