Boum signed a non-guaranteed training camp contract with the Nuggets on Saturday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Boum participated in Summer League with the Kings after going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft and will get another chance to make an NBA roster with Denver. In his senior year at Xavier, Boum averaged 15.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 44/40/87 shooting.