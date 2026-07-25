Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Agrees to offer sheet with OKC

Jones agreed to a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Thunder on Saturday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.com reports.

After receiving a qualifying offer from the Nuggets earlier in the offseason, Jones entered restricted free agency and appears to have found a match with the Thunder. The Stanford product saw extended playing time during the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc in 22.1 minutes per contest across 64 appearances (37 starts). Denver will have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday to match the offer, per Shams Charania of ESPN, but if the club opts not to, Jones will head to Oklahoma City, where he's likely to slot in as a reserve and provide depth on the wing.