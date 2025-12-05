Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) is available for Friday's game in Atlanta.
Jones exited Wednesday's win over the Pacers by halftime due to the knee issue, but he'll power through it and get out there for Friday's game. Jones is averaging 4.3 points on 55.1 percent shooting this season.
