Jones is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.

After he was inactive for Tuesday's 124-121 loss to the Knicks, Jones will return to action Wednesday as a member of Denver's starting five. Since Jones will be active for his 50th game of the season Wednesday, the Nuggets will need to convert his two-way deal to a standard NBA contract in order for him to be eligible to play again this season. Jalen Pickett will head to the bench to make room on the top unit for Jones, who is averaging 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 steals and 0.9 assists in 28.4 minutes per game in 34 outings since becoming a regular starter in late November.