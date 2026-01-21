Jones produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Lakers.

It was his best performance from three-point range since Dec. 29, when he went 5-for-5 against the Heat. Jones has held down a starting role the last couple months for the Nuggets, but it hasn't translated into consistent production. The second-year forward has averaged 28.1 minutes over the last 28 games but has averaged just 8.1 points, 4.0 boards, 1.3 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch.