default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jones produced 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 115-107 loss to the Lakers.

It was his best performance from three-point range since Dec. 29, when he went 5-for-5 against the Heat. Jones has held down a starting role the last couple months for the Nuggets, but it hasn't translated into consistent production. The second-year forward has averaged 28.1 minutes over the last 28 games but has averaged just 8.1 points, 4.0 boards, 1.3 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals over that stretch.

More News