Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Denver matches offer sheet

The Nuggets matched the Thunder's two-year, $12 million offer sheet for Jones on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets will hold onto Jones after the Thunder offered him a deal Saturday. The 25-year-old wing went undrafted in 2024 and began his career on a two-way pact, though he was eventually upgraded to a standard deal in February. He appeared in 64 regular-season games (37 starts) in 2025-26, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.8 steals across 22.1 minutes per contest.