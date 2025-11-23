Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Does little in spot start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones amassed one point (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 128-123 loss to the Kings.
Jones filled in for Aaron Gordon (hamstring), but he produced disappointing numbers in the loss. Gordon will likely be out through Thanksgiving, and the Nuggets will need to dig deeper to find a suitable alternative if Jones continues to struggle. The Nuggets could possibly put Tim Hardaway or Bruce Brown into the starting lineup and slide Peyton Watson into the four spot, but Jones may get another try before a big change happens.
