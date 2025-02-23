Jones registered zero points (0-1 FG) and one rebound across three minutes during Saturday's 123-100 loss to the Lakers.
Jones played three minutes during garbage time, a trend that has been consistent all season. At this stage, he is only being afforded playing time in blowouts, meaning there is no scope for him to step into a larger role any time soon.
