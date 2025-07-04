Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Inks two-way deal with Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones agreed to a two-way deal with the Nuggets on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Jones played 20 games during his rookie season with the Nuggets. The Stanford product averaged 1.3 points across 6.3 minutes per game during his appearances on the NBA level.
