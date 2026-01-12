Jones is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left ankle inflammation and an illness.

Jones ended up playing in Sunday's win over Milwaukee despite dealing with the ankle issue and an illness, so the fact that he's listed as probable for Tuesday is a sign he expects to suit up. He's been stuck in a cold stretch recently, averaging 5.0 points while shooting just 35.0 percent from the field over his last four appearances.