Jones finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.3 points, 0.9 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks across 6.3 minutes per game in 20 regular-season appearances.

The undrafted rookie out of Stanford signed a two-way pact with Denver this season and received limited run in the NBA. However, Jones made 21 regular-season appearances with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 14.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals across 30.5 minutes per game. The 23-year-old is slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason.