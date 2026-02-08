default-cbs-image
Jones (concussion) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Cavs.

Jones will need to clear a series of steps in the concussion protocol testing before he's allowed to return, and he's not there yet. Monday will mark his second straight game on the sidelines, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.

