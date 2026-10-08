Jones (hamstring) participated in on-court work after Thursday's practice, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

It's unclear how much of Thursday's practice Jones took part in, though it's encouraging to see him doing on-court work. The 25-year-old forward tweaked his hamstring early in training camp and has missed each of the team's first two preseason games. Although Jones is considered day-to-day, the Nuggets may continue exercising caution ahead of their regular-season opener against the Thunder on Thursday, Oct. 22.