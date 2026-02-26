This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Picks up shoulder injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Jones is questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to a right shoulder strain.
It's not clear when Jones picked up the shoulder injury, but his availability is now in question for Friday's clash. He'll presumably be re-evaluated closer to game time to determine whether he'll suit up.