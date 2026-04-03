Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Ruled out for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against San Antonio.
Jones will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right hamstring strain, and it's not an encouraging sign that he's being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against Portland. With Peyton Watson (hamstring) also sidelined, Julian Strawther and Tim Hardaway (knee) are candidates for increased playing time.