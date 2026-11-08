Jones had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds and one block across 21 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 win over the Pacers.

Jones made his first appearance of the season, returning from a hamstring injury. For a player who averaged 5.5 points per game last season, Saturday's effort was relatively positive. With that said, it is unlikely he will hold any fantasy value outside of deeper formats. The bigger takeaway is the fact that his presence will impact players around him, such as Christian Braun, Trevno Brazile and DeMar DeRozan.