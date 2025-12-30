Jones closed with 16 points (5-6 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 33 minutes during Monday's 147-123 loss to the Heat.

Jones connected on a season-high five three-pointers during Monday's loss and tied a season high with three steals. He has logged double-digit points in each of his last three outings, and over that span he has gone 10-for-15 from three-point range. Jones figures to remain in the Nuggets' starting lineup for as long as Christian Braun (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (knee) are sidelined.