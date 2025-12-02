Jones finished Monday's 131-121 loss to the Mavericks with 28 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds over 39 minutes.

After scoring 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting in Saturday's win over Phoenix, Jones set a new career-high mark in points on extremely efficient shooting Monday. The 24-year-old has started five consecutive games and should continue to see meaningful run with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) sidelined.