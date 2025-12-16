Jones closed Monday's 128-125 overtime victory over the Rockets with 11 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes.

It's the first time in Jones' brief NBA career that he's recorded multiple steals and blocks in the same game. The second-year forward has started 10 straight games with Aaron Gordon (hamstring) in street clothes, and over that stretch, Jones is averaging 8.2 points, 3.9 boards, 1.3 threes, 0.8 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in 25.6 minutes a contest while shooting a surprising 56.4 percent from the floor and 44.8 percent (13-for-29) from beyond the arc.