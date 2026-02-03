This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Spencer Jones: Won't start Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Jones won't start against the Pistons on Tuesday, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.
With Christian Braun (ankle) back in the starting lineup, Jones will retreat to the second unit. He has averaged 1.8 points and 1.0 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game across 11 appearances off the bench so far this season.