Bryant (trade) is available for Saturday's game against the Hornets but may not play due to a hectic schedule and late arrival, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Bryant landed in Charlotte a little after 3 p.m. ET, immediately dropped off his bags at the hotel and took a bus to the arena. While he's technically available to play, coach Michael Malone may choose to let the backup big take a breather and observe from the bench. If that's the case, DeAndre Jordan could end up back in the rotation.