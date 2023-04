Bryant closed Sunday's 109-95 victory over Sacramento with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), eight rebounds and one block in 21 minutes.

Bryant got back in the rotation Sunday, albeit in a game where the Nuggets were playing for nothing. Despite seemingly coming to Denver seeking more playing time, things have not gone to plan. Given he had not even made it onto the court in the 10 days prior to Sunday, it's hard to see him having any sort of impact come the playoffs.