Bryant provided zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in eight minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to Toronto.

Bryant continues to play limited minutes, currently sitting well outside the top 300 since arriving in Denver. Despite leaving the Lakers due to insufficient playing time, Bryant has fared no better with his new team. While he does have the ability to put up 12-team value when afforded meaningful minutes, that simply isn't going to be happening anytime soon. Clearly, he is well off the fantasy radar at this point, even in deeper formats.