Bryant was traded from the Lakers to the Nuggets on Thursday in exchange for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 25-year-old saw extended run in the starting lineup earlier this year while Anthony Davis was unavailable, but Bryant saw his role decrease in recent games since Davis returned to the court and the Lakers acquired Rui Hachimura from the Wizards. Bryant would have had even more of an uphill battle for playing time after Jarred Vanderbilt was traded from the Jazz to the Lakers on Wednesday, but he'll now operate as the backup center in Denver behind Nikola Jokic. While Jokic tends to stay on the court more than Davis, Bryant should have an opportunity to carve out a fairly consistent role off the bench with the Nuggets.