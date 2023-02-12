Bryant finished with zero points (0-1 FG) over two minutes during Saturday's 119-105 win over the Hornets.

Bryant stepped on the floor for his new team for the first time Saturday night, although it was for only two minutes during garbage time at the end. Once he gets acclimated, he will likely take over the backup center minutes currently occupied by DeAndre Jordan. However, even when that does happen, those minutes aren't significant enough for Bryant to be considered in standard leagues.