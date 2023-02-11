Bryant (trade) will be available for Saturday's game versus the Hornets, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

Bryant joined the bevy of players on the move before Thursday's trade deadline, and it appears he's ready to make his first appearance in a Nuggets uniform. Unfortunately, the move to Denver also seemingly will cut into Bryant's fantasy production the rest of the way, now that he's aligned behind superstar center Nikola Jokic.