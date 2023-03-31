Bryant will start Thursday against the Pelicans, Mike Singer of The Denver Postreports.
Since Nikola Jokic (calf) is out, Bryant will start for the first time since joining the Nuggets and he'll likely see an increase in minutes. With the Lakers earlier this season, Bryant averaged 14.5 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes as a starter.
