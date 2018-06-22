Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Drafted by Nuggets
Welsh was drafted by the Nuggets in the second round of Thursday's draft.
Welsh, a three year starter at UCLA, joins the Nuggets after a senior year that saw him average a triple double with 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. With the size (7-foot, 245 pounds) of a typical center, Welsh also possesses some quality shooting touch. He his 40 percent of his threes last season while shooting 3.4 threes per game. He'll backup Nikola Jokic and Mason Plumlee while with the Nuggets.
