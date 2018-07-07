Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Out Saturday with sore shoulder

Welsh will not play during Saturday's summer league game against the Celtics due to a sore shoulder, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Wind also notes that the Nuggets were planning on giving Welsh a day off either Saturday or Monday, and that his absence Saturday isn't a true indication of the seriousness of the injury. He'll likely suit up for Monday's game.

Our Latest Stories