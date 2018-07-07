Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Runs with starters in Vegas Summer League opener

Welsh posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during the Nuggets' 70-69 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.

The 2018 second-round pick from UCLA ran with the first unit, but he ultimately saw modest minutes. Welsh flashed some of his floor-spacing prowess with a pair of three-point attempts, one of which he sank. Welsh projects to see limited NBA action during his first season after having signed a two-way deal last week, but he'll undoubtedly benefit from the seasoning he should get in summer league action.