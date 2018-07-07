Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Runs with starters in Vegas Summer League opener
Welsh posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during the Nuggets' 70-69 win over the Timberwolves in a Las Vegas Summer League contest Friday.
The 2018 second-round pick from UCLA ran with the first unit, but he ultimately saw modest minutes. Welsh flashed some of his floor-spacing prowess with a pair of three-point attempts, one of which he sank. Welsh projects to see limited NBA action during his first season after having signed a two-way deal last week, but he'll undoubtedly benefit from the seasoning he should get in summer league action.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...