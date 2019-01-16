Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Sees action in blowout
Welsh played seven minutes and supplied one point (1-2 FT), one rebound and one assist Tuesday in the Nuggets' 142-111 loss to the Warriors.
The blowout loss allowed coach Michael Malone to empty the bench, resulting in Welsh making just his ninth appearance at the NBA level. The rookie center is a two-way player for Denver and will likely be headed back to the G League in the near future.
