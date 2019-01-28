Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Shuttled back to G League
Welsh was assigned to the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Monday.
Welsh has appeared in just one game for the Nuggets in January, so he'll head back to the G League for some more consistent run. Across 14 games in the G League, Welsh is averaging 11.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes.
