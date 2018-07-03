Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Signs two-way deal with Denver

Welsh inked a two-way contract with the Nuggets on Tuesday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Welsh, the 58th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft out of UCLA, averaged 12.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game last season during his senior campaign. He took 3.4 threes per game and hit them at a 40 percent clip. In signing a two-way deal, he can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level. But, with the Nuggets' frontcourt depth, it's possible Welsh spends all year in the G-League.