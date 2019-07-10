Welsh totaled 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 28 minutes during the Nuggets' 95-82 loss to the Celtics in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

The second-year center showed well in extended playing time Tuesday after having seeing a more modest 16 minutes during his first game in Las Vegas. Welsh logged 11 games of regular-season action last season as a rookie, averaging just 3.3 minutes over those contests. The 2018 second-round pick did also see 20 games of G League action and will look to continue making a strong impression for what remains of summer league play.