Nuggets' Thomas Welsh: Transfered to G League
Welsh was assigned to the Iowa Wolves of the G League on Thursday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Welsh got to see some playing time Tuesday given the blowout nature of the Nuggets' outing with the Warriors, and the rookie scored one point in seven minutes. Now, with the Wolves scheduled to play three games over the next five days, Welsh should get an opportunity to see plenty of run in the G League.
