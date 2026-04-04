Hardaway is available for Saturday's game in San Antonio.

Hardaway was listed as probable, although he will now officially avoid his first absence since the 125-124 win over Philadelphia on January 5. The veteran has been a reliable contributor for Denver throughout the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.5 steals while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from deep across 26.7 minutes per contest, mostly while coming off the bench