Hardaway posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one block over 41 minutes during Thursday's 142-138 overtime victory over the Timberwolves.

Hardaway is quietly finding his stride in Denver. Over his past three outings, he's averaging 21 points per game and has knocked in 16 three-pointers. The Nuggets will be leaning on Hardaway now since Cameron Johnson is due to miss time with a knee injury. The 41 minutes played also set a new season high for THJ.