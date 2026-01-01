Hardaway is not in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Raptors on Wednesday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Hardaway has recently taken on an expanded role in the absence of Cameron Johnson (knee), but the former will operate in a reserve role Wednesday while Jalen Pickett enters the Nuggets' starting five. Over his last five games (three starts), Hardaway has averaged 19.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 4.4 threes over 31.2 minutes per game.